CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Water Department (NWD) has announced there will be a water supply interruption on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.

This interruption will affect persons in Lower Morning Star, Upper Hamilton, Upper and Lower Church Ground, Upper and Lower Cane Garden Estate, Victoria Road, Brown Hill, Prospect, Cherry Garden, Upper Stoney Grove, Upper Farms Estate and Bath Village.

NWD anticipates completion of the works by 6:00 p.m. However, the restoration of the water supply may not be realized until 8:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to be guided accordingly.

In addition, excavation works and pipe installation will be carried out from the Morning Star water tank to the top of Church Ground via the Island Main Road. Operators of equipment, trucks and vehicles are asked to be cautious while excavation works are being carried out.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.