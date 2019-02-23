CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule due to dry water spell.

The General Public is ask to take note of the following measures relating to the dry-spell currently being experienced. The Nevis Water Department has implemented a water rationing schedule which will continue. The areas to be affected are as follows:

Butlers, Brickiln, Potworks, Lower Westbury.

Zion village, Hanleys Road, Hichmans, Rices, Victoria Road, Upper Church Ground, Braziers, Upper Hamilton, Upper Ramsbury, Craddock Road, Cherry Gardens, Prospect, Bath Village, Lower Ramsbury, Charlestown.

This interruption will occur between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as; reusing recycled water for lawns, monitor domestic water use in the home which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes etc. and utilizing water from rain water storage cisterns.

The Nevis Water Department apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.