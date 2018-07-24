CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has announced a power outage is scheduled July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brown Hill and Lumper Hill.

NEVLEC apologised to its customers for the frequent interruptions in service in Brown Hill and Lampar Hill. The announcement said the outage is due to the ongoing Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project.

To reduce the time of these interruptions, NEVLEC said it will endeavor to complete the relocation of lines in phases. Subsequent interruptions will be announced closer to the date of the interruption.

NEVLEC reminds customers that in each case, service may be delayed to later than the time specified.

For additional information, contact NEVLEC’s Customer Service Office at 469-7243/5 or 662-5799, Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811.