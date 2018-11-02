CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding a scheduled power outage to facilitate the Bath Village Road Rehabilitation Project.

Power outage: Sunday Nov. 4

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Why: To facilitate maintenance on the lines at the Bath Road

Areas to be affected: Charlestown 1 Feeder – Bath Road (Reliable Motors) to New Cut via Cedar Trees, Main Street, Lower Stoney Grove, Pump Road, Lower Government Road, Grove Park Range, Low Street, Lower Craddock Road, Old Hospital Road, and areas in close proximity.

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by these outages and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified.

For additional information please call our customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service – 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811

