BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An investigation is being conducted into a traffic accident that occurred along the Island Main Road in New Guinea on Jan. 23.

The accident involved motor omnibus H8821, owned and driven by Glenford Henry of Saddlers and motor omnibus HA374, owned and driven by Desmond Connor of St. Paul’s.

Circumstances are that HA374 was travelling from Basseterre to St. Paul’s and collided with the front of H8821. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Officers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene. They used the Jaws of Life, an extrication winch and other rescue tools to free persons trapped in both buses. Six persons were taken to the hospital. two persons remain hospitalised and are in a stable condition.

Investigations into the matter continue.