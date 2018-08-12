BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Jonathan Chiverton of Newcastle has been arrested and charged for the offence of Unlawfully and Maliciously Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm. He was charged on Aug. 10.

On Aug, 7, the Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. The caller stated that Chiverton hit Soroya Warner with his motor truck and drove off.

Investigations revealed that Chiverton and Warner had a fight. At some point, she ran outside and he knocked her down with his truck. She sustained a broken hip and a dislocated shoulder. Warner is now in stable condition at the Alexandra Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Jonathan Chiverton has since received bail in the sum of $20,000 for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Aug. 14.