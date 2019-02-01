CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding cheque disbursement schedules from the Household Assistance Programme.

The Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform the General Public of the following distribution schedule for cheques issued for January 2019 for the Household Assistance Programme:

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb.8, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Venue for both days will be the Elquemedo T Willet Park Pavilion

People collecting cheques are asked to bring a valid piece of government-issued identification.

People collecting cheques on behalf of other persons are asked to note that they MUST bring a valid piece of government-issued identification for the persons whom they are collecting for, and also a personal valid piece of identification.

People who registered and are unsure if they qualified for the Household Assistance Programme, they are asked to contact the Department of Social Services for verification.

People who have been contacted and have not picked up their cheques for December 2018, are asked to note the above distribution dates, times and location.

Contact for the Department of Social Services: 469-0720 or 469-5521 ext. 2045 or 6297.