NIA offices to close for passage of Hurricane Irma

HARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is a notice from Wakely Daniel, permanent secretary in the premier’s ministry in the Nevis Island Administration, dated Sept. 4 regarding office closure:

The public is asked to note that all government offices will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6, until the passage of Hurricane Irma.