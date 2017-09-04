Notice from the Ministry of Sustainable Development

The following is from the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Bladen Commercial Development:

Monday Sept. 4

The Ministry of Sustainable Development wishes to advise that because of impending Hurricane Irma, the launch of the Country Poverty Assessment Project slated for Wednesday, Sept. 6, has been postponed until further notice.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind [people] to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the passage of the hurricane.

B. Harris

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Sustainable Development