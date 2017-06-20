One dead at JNF Hospital shooting

One shot dead at JNF Hospital

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting incident at Joseph N France General Hospital, where one man died following five gunshot wounds.

Information reaching this media house states that Darnel “Bushman” Govia, 31, of Phillip’s Village was in the laboratory area at the hospital with a friend when a gunman approach him and opened fire, striking him in various parts of the body, including the head.

According to reports, staff and patients at the hospital had to duck for their safety during the ordeal.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and one person is in custody. This killing brings the homicide total to 16 for the year in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Police encourage those who with information in regard to this incident to share with the Violent Crimes Unit at 869-467-1886, 1887, or 1888, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.