One dead in horrific White Gate accident

Basseterre, St. Kitts- An individual in St. Kitts lost his life this afternoon following a traffic accident in the White Gate area.

Information reaching The Observer indicates that the vehicle collided with a tree while traversing in that area.

This publication also understands that another individual was in the vehicle and is nursing wounds at the JNF Hospital. Information also states that the second individual may be a minor.

The police have confirmed that the traffic investigators and officers of the Sandy Point Police Station are investigating the fatal accident.