One dead, one injured in pre-dawn shooting in Cotton Ground

Basseterre, St. Kitts– A shooting incident in Nevis has left one female dead and another nursing injuries at the Alexandra Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Morella Webbe who succumbed to her injuries and Sonia Grant (34), both of Cotton Ground.

Information reaching The Observer indicates that the incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. on Monday shortly after the two females had won a sum of money during a bingo game.

Reports indicate that the two females were sitting in a parked car in the area and both individuals received gunshot injuries and were taken to the Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

One of the victims died at the hospital.

Head of the Nevis Division, of the Police Force Superintendent Trevor Mills made a plea to anyone with information on it to step forward.

“As we investigate this incident, we urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call the Police. Together we can rid our communities of the senseless violence. Our Forensics Unit has canvassed the scene but your assistance coupled with what we do will be difference in solving these crimes.”

Webbe’s death makes the seventh homicide in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017.