Two Dead following Shooting in Cotton Ground

Basseterre, St. Kitts-In just a little over a week following the shooting of two ladies in Cotton Ground that led to one losing their lives that community has been rocked again with another shooting incident that has resulted in another two individuals being shot and both being fatal.

Information reaching this publication is sketchy but The Observer indicates that multiple individuals were hit during a drive by attack and Police have confirmed that the victims have lost their lives.

This is the fourth and fifth murder in Nevis with three of them in Cotton Ground and the eight and ninth in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017.