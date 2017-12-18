Parry concerned with irregularities

By Loshaun Dixon

Nevis – Former Nevisian premier and leader of the Nevis Reformation Party the Honourable Joseph Parry has indicated that there have been some concerns surrounding the voters’ list, but he is confident of the party’s success.

In an interview with the Observer, Parry said that they are very confident they can be successful in today’s poll. “We are very confident that we can win the election,” he said. “We have campaigned hard and people understand our issues and we a being responsive to the public and I think the public is tired of the present administration. We are also doing what we have to do to ensure that we get out people out the vote.”

He indicated that 13 voters that were removed from the list last week had been added back to the voters’ list in St. James. “We had a meeting with the high command of the police force and we told them our concerns,” he said. “We went to court and the judge placed back 13 names that were removed in the St. James’ area and I am very happy for that.”

Parry also noted that there are other irregularities that his party are concerned about. “What we are going to do is to get people who were struck off the list without proper objections to sign affidavits.”