Basseterre, St. Kitts — Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov carried out post-mortems on the bodies of Sergeant Leon Powell and Kasim Buchanan on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

In the case of the late Sergeant Powell, Dr. Alexandrov concluded that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Dr. Alexandrov concluded the late Kasim Buchanan died as a result of multiple homicidal blunt force injuries combined with multiple stab wounds.

Police investigations into both matters are continuing. Persons with information about this incident are urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 467-1887/1888 or 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station.