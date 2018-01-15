PM expresses condolences to family of the late Robert Jeffers, who served as former police commissioner

PM Harris expresses condolences to family of former Police Commissioner Robert Jeffers

From the Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences and those of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the family and loved ones of Robert Jeffers, who has died at the age of 70, leaving a rich legacy of enduring service to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the community.

“He gave close to 42 years of dedicated service to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, 41.7 years to be exact,” Prime Minister Harris said Jan. 15 while reflecting on the impact of Jeffers, who served as St. Kitts and Nevis’ commissioner of police from 2004 to 2008.

“Mr. Jeffers, who was an exceptionally talented law enforcement officer, joined the police force circa 1966, the year that Her Majesty the Queen honoured the organization by adding the title ‘Royal’ before its name, in recognition for services rendered during her visit to St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla,” Harris said. “Mr. Jeffers served loyally and proudly, taking seriously his oath to protect the country and people, while demonstrating strong leadership, prudence, courage and poise during a long, distinguished career that witnessed transformational shifts both in society and in policing.

“Commissioner Jeffers was up to any challenge and always ready to strategize and plan the next step, a commendable quality he exhibited at the Force’s Annual Officers’ Mess Dinner in February 2008 when he was presented with a plaque for his longstanding service,” Harris added.

At the dinner, Jeffers said back in February 2008, “I have offered to Commissioner [Austin] Williams [his successor] and the whole of the police high command that I do not intend in any way to interfere in the running of the police force, but if any member of the force, having gone through the proper channel, wants to seek the benefit of my years of experience, I am prepared to give it. I think it is only fair that I give back something and not keep it in my head.”

During his retirement, Jeffers provided incisive analysis on police and security matters in the local media, allowing the people of St. Kitts and Nevis ample opportunities to get inside his head. “His firm and influential voice will be missed,” Harris said today.

Harris said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert Jeffers “as they grieve the death of their beloved patriarch. May they find comfort and strength, knowing that he contributed greatly to shaping the face of law enforcement in this country, as he was a strong proponent of community policing and leadership at the departmental level.”