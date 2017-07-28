PM Harris expresses nation’s condolences to family of Edgar Gilbert

Office of the Prime Minister

The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Edgar Gilbert, who has died at the age of 84.

“Mr. Edgar Gilbert was a sports legend who will be forever immortalized due to the facility in Molineux that bears his name,” the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said today, referring to the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex.

Harris also said that: “Today, that sporting complex stands out as a symbol that should remind us of the value of working hard and building a good name. In truth and in fact, Edgar Gilbert and many other Kittitians and Nevisians like him who have risen to prominence learned that building a good name involves more than simply having one or coming from a good family background.

“Building a good name entails cultivating an attitude of success, one where discipline, grit and persistence abide with self-respect, concern for others and love of country.”

Gilbert, who was born June 14, 1933, in Molineux Village, St. Kitts, was widely considered to be one of the finest spinners ever to come out of the Leeward Islands. Indeed, when one of his cricket contemporaries, Leroy Coury, died in October 2012, the St. Kitts Cricket Association released a statement in which Gilbert’s prowess was also acknowledged. “Along with left arm spinner Edgar Gilbert, this duo formed the most formidable spin combination to have ever played in Leeward Islands Tournaments,” the statement read in part.

Gilbert had a knack for standing out on the cricket field. For instance, Jamaica’s Daily Gleaner published Jan. 28, 1966, on the first day of Jamaica’s four-day match against the combined Windward and Leeward team in the West Indies Regional Cricket Series, noting that “of the five islands’ bowlers who were used today [Jan. 27], Edgar Gilbert and Adolphus Freeland met with the only success. Spinner Gilbert bowled 27 overs (8 maidens) for 62 runs and took the wickets of [Easton] McMorris and [Maurice] Foster.”

Harris’ thoughts and prayers are with the family of Edgar Gilbert as they grieve the death of their beloved patriarch, mentor and role model. May they find comfort and strength during this difficult time.