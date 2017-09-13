PM Harris in Anguilla today to meet with St. Kitts-Nevis nationals affected by Irma [News Update]

Photo: Left to right, the minister of public infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; the governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine; the prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris

PM Harris in Anguilla today to meet with St. Kitts-Nevis nationals affected by Irma

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At 12:30 pm today, at Freedom Park, adjacent to the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is scheduled to meet in Anguilla with residents there who are nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He will use the opportunity to assess their needs coming out of last Wednesday’s hurricane, and reassure them of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment and support during this difficult time. Harris will also get a first-hand look at the damages caused by Hurricane Irma.

Harris is part of the OECS Monetary Council’s delegation currently visiting the storm-ravaged island. Members of the delegation who traveled from St. Kitts and Nevis include the governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, and the minister of public infrastructure, the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd.

A second team, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Mark Brantley, travels to Anguilla and St. Maarten tomorrow to further assess the needs of nationals living in those countries.