Mr. Stanley V. Franks, the Federation’s longest-serving Commissioner of Police (1980-1983) has died at age 79. Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to Franks family and loved ones.

“Mr. Franks demonstrated true leadership as he adeptly charted the direction of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force into the post-Independence period and further professionalized it during a transformational era for both law enforcement and society,” Prime Minister Dr. Harris said.

Franks enlisted in the Police Force in February 1960 and retired in October 1993.

The Prime Minister noted, “Country Above Self was a personal credo for Mr. Franks.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harris added, “Franks meticulous commitment to serving his country drew accolades from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who recognized his courage and conspicuous devotion to duty with the Queen’s Police Medal (Q.P.M) in the New Year’s Honours list for 1983. Then in October 1985, during her visit to the Federation, the Queen presented Franks with the Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (L.V.O).

Prime Minister Dr. Harris noted, “Commissioner Franks was an impressive repository of information and experience for the men and women of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Ministry of National Security.

In January, when former Commissioner of Police Mr. Robert Jeffers (2004 – 2008) died at the age of 70, my office phoned Mr. Franks, who was quick to reminisce fondly about his friend and colleague.”

Mr. Franks – like Mr. Jeffers, who during his retirement provided incisive analysis on police and security matters in the local media – helped to shape the ethos of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force long after leaving it.

After retiring from the Police Force, Mr. Franks served for more than 20 years as a member of the Police Service Commission, representing the Police Welfare Association.

Mr. Franks also owned and operated Diamond Security Services Inc. for the past 25 years, leveraging his extensive law enforcement background to bolster the security environment of his clients’ businesses and homes, and, by extension, his beloved country.

Prime Minister Harris’ thoughts and prayers are with the Franks family as they grieve the death of their beloved patriarch. “May they find comfort and strength, knowing that he made an indelible impact on the security landscape of the Federation,” the Prime Minister concluded.