PM Harris to address nation at 4:30 p.m. on ZIZ TV, radio

From Valencia Grant, Office of the Prime Minister

The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is scheduled to address the nation today at 4:30 p.m. on ZIZ TV and radio as the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for Hurricane Maria. With maximum sustained winds near 120 miles per hour, Maria is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.