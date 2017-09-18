PM Harris to address nation at 4:30 p.m. on ZIZ TV, radio
From Valencia Grant, Office of the Prime Minister
The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is scheduled to address the nation today at 4:30 p.m. on ZIZ TV and radio as the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for Hurricane Maria. With maximum sustained winds near 120 miles per hour, Maria is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The national address will rebroadcast on television alone at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., then air again on ZIZ TV and radio at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.