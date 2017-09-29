PM Harris to attend Toronto independence church service Sept. 30 [News Update]

PM Harris to attend Toronto independence church service Sept. 30

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris is expected to join dozens of Kittitians and Nevisians as well as the regular congregation of the St. George on Yonge Anglican Church in Toronto, Canada, for a special 34th Anniversary of Independence Church Service Sept. 30.

The church service commences at 4 p.m. at the St. George on Yonge Anglican Church, located at 5350 Yonge Street, Toronto.

Among those expected to attend Saturday’s service is Dr. Winston Isaac, honorary consul for the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in Toronto, who will deliver remarks. Prime Minister Harris is also expected to address the congregation.

Saturday’s Independence Church Service will be led by the Rev. Leonard Leader, who is a Kittitian. Leader will be assisted during the service by the Rev. Vernon Duporte and the Rev. Arthur Martin, both of whom are also of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage.

Harris is in Canada as part of an ECCB Monetary Council delegation hosting high-level meetings with leading financial institutions and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The delegation comprises the prime minister of St. Lucia and the current chairman of the OECS, the Hon. Allen Chastanet, as well as the governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy Antoine.