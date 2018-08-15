BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sometime after midday on Aug. 14 the Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force received a request for assistance from Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Larry Vaughan of Keys Village was asked to leave the premises by the Comptroller of Customs several times. After failing to do so, RSCNPF assistance was requested. When they arrived, the Police also asked Vaughan to leave the premises. When he failed to follow the instructions, he was arrested for trespassing and taken into Police custody, however, while carrying out the arrest, Vaughan obstructed the officer in the execution of her duties.

Vaughan was charged for the offences of Trespassing, Battery on Police, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction. He received bail later that same day in the amount of $5,000 with two sureties for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Oct. 2.