BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Jalani Howell of Bath Village was formally charged for a firearm and ammunition that were found in the car he was driving.

Howell was charged on Friday, Feb. 15, for the offences of Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Smuggling.

During a joint stop and search operation by Police Officers and Soldiers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force in Charlestown on Wednesday, Feb. 13, one Glock .40mm pistol was found with 10 matching rounds of ammunition.