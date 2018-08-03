BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — During a recent operation RSCNPF Police Officers were able to take another firearm off the streets of our communities.

On July 29, officers discovered a revolver with a matching round of ammunition in Newton Ground.

The Police have reason to believe that the firearm was used in the commission of a crime and it is currently being processed at the Forensic Department in Tabernacle.

This latest find brings the total number of firearms taken into Police custody for the year to 18.