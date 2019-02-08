BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Drugs were seized by Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force officers and soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force during a joint search operation on Thursday morning Feb. 7.

The authorities uncovered 325 grams of cocaine and 111 grams of cannabis hidden in an abandoned house in the Newtown area. No one was held accountable for the find, but police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The police have pledged to continue their efforts to eradicate the trade of illegal firearms and drugs from communities within the Federation.