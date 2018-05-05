Police investigating fatal accident in Old Road Bay

From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred along the island main road in the Old Road Bay area at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

The accident involved motor jeep PA43, which is owned by Ellis Hazel, but was being driven by Chavez Hazel of Conyers Housing Project, and motor car P9656, which is owned by Melford Galloway, but was being driven by Almond Browne of Fig Tree.