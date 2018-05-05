Police investigating fatal accident in Old Road Bay
From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred along the island main road in the Old Road Bay area at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.
The accident involved motor jeep PA43, which is owned by Ellis Hazel, but was being driven by Chavez Hazel of Conyers Housing Project, and motor car P9656, which is owned by Melford Galloway, but was being driven by Almond Browne of Fig Tree.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. PA43 was heading toward Basseterre and P9656 toward Old Road. When both vehicles neared the ditch along Old Road Bay, they collided.
Upon arrival, members of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) found Browne’s lifeless body still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical doctor. Hazel was transported to the J.N.F. Hospital by the EMS for medical attention
Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.