BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Pond’s Pasture in which a man was fatally wounded.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11. Investigations so far have revealed that 28-year-old Eric Thompson, also known as Jun Jun, of Ponds Pasture had arrived at his home when he was shot several times about the body by a lone gunman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

An appeal is being made to anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.