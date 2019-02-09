BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Green Tree area in which two men were fatally wounded. The incident took place sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

Thirty-three-year-old Musa “Ziggy” Warner and 22-year-old Shakeem Warner were shot multiple times about the body by masked gunmen.

They were transported to the JNF Hospital by the Emergency Medical Service, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. They collected items of evidential value.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.