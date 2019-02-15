BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police have launched investigations into the fatal shooting of three men.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, sometime after 7 p.m. Vere Amory, also known as “Money” or “Stiff Jacket”, of Ponds Pasture, was shot by a lone gunman in Sandy Point while playing dominoes and he died at the scene.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, at about 2 a.m. Joel Phillip, also known as “Bouyaka” of St. Johnson Village, was shot in his home by unknown gunmen.

Then sometime after 1 p.m. also on Thursday, Gavin Rogers was shot in his home in Old Road by a lone gunman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scenes and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

An appeal is being made to anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.