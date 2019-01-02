BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a shooting incident at Stoney Grove that left two men hospitalised.

The incident occurred at about 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 01, 2019. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that 22-year-old Keon Moore of Bath Plain and 28-year-old Jelani Liburd of Craddock Road were attacked by unknown assailants while in a motor car. They both sustained gunshot injuries about their bodies and were transported to the Alexandra Hospital.

The Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene, taking a number of items of evidential value into custody. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 662-1023 or their nearest Police Station.