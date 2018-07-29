Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Police are currently investigating two attempted murder incidents that occurred in Newton Ground and St. Peters overnight.

The first report was of a shooting incident in St. Peters. It was received at about 8:35 p.m. on July 28, and several units responded. Preliminary investigations have revealed that 35-year-old Winston Johnson of John England Village, St. Peters was getting into his vehicle at his home when he heard several gunshots. He ran for cover and received a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Johnson was transported to the JNF Hospital for surgery and is warded in a stable condition. The scene was processed by Officers from the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were taken into custody.

The report of a second shooting incident was received just after midnight on July 29, this time in Newton Ground. Several units responded. Preliminary investigations have revealed that 20-year-old Akyl Mills of Lovers Lane, Newton Ground was at a bar in that village when a lone gunman entered the bar and fired gunshots at him. He received a gunshot wound to his back. Other persons were present and ran for safety during the incident. No one else was hurt. Mills was transported to the JNF Hospital where he was treated and discharged for his injury. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit.

One male is in Police custody assisting with investigations into the Newton Ground matter and enquiries into both matters are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding these incidents are urged to call any Police Station or the Violent Crimes Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468.