Police Records Second Gun Related Death in Nevis

The RSCNPF has confirmed reports of another gun related death which took place around 4pm on Sunday 26th March 2017.

Dead is twenty-three year old Rondel Chapman, a male resident of Rawlins Village who was shot by unknown assailants while at a cricket match at the Cotton Ground Playing Field in St. Thomas’ Parish.

According to eyewitness reports, the victim was in the stands when he was approached by two masked gunmen and shot multiple times in the head in view of spectators.

Police from the Cotton Ground Police Station responded to the scene upon notification and the scene was processed by the Forensics Services Unit.

While the shooting has been confirmed, it is still unclear whether the perpetrators are now in police custody or if the incident had been gang related.

This is the second gun related death in Nevis for 2017 and the second violent death in the Federation within the last 24 Hours.