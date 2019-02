BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Observer has learned the Basseterre Police responded to a domestic violence report at upper Malone Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The Police responded to the home of Leroy and Udella Henry where they found Leroy stabbing his wife.

According to the Police, they ordered Leroy to stop stabbing Udella. He refused to stop and was shot and killed by the officer.

Udelia is currently recovering in the JNF Hospital.