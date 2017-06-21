Police responds to bottles, stones thrown on Fort Street

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A brawl broke out on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Basseterre that resulted in two individual being arrested by the police. According to reports, the confrontation involved a number of glass bottles and stones being pelted and had passersby running for safety.

Police confirmed the arrest of two individuals and have issued a stern warning, stating officials are committed to citizen safety and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.