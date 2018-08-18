BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Leon Dasent Powell, a 44-year-old Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force sergeant was fatally shot in an apparent robbery that went awry when armed masked men attempted to rob his bar in Newtown Ground around 1:00 am today. A struggle ensued, resulting in Sgt. Dasent Powell being shot several times and dying at the scene.

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Sgt. Dasent Powell.

Prime Minister Harris also extends sincere condolences to the close-knit Newton Ground community, from which Sgt. Dasent Powell hailed, as well as the leadership and rank-and-file members of the Ministry of National Security, and in particular the Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

United in its grief, RSCNPF is dedicating its resources, attention and priority to investigating the circumstances that led to Sgt. Dasent Powell’s untimely death and bringing to justice the persons responsible.

Prime Minister Harris reaffirms his Government’s commitment to fully supporting the brave and steadfast security forces as they endeavour to defend the safety and security of our great country.

In his capacity as Minister of National Security, Prime Minister Harris encourages the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to provide any information that they deem useful or relevant in clarifying the circumstances around Sgt. Dasent Powell’s tragic death.

If you saw something or know something, please contact a member of the Police High Command or Crime Stoppers.