(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The additional manpower provided by the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) is allowing law enforcement agencies to expand and intensify their operations throughout the country, particularly in areas deemed as “hot-spots.”

Acting Assistant Commissioner (ACP) of Police responsible for Operations, Adolph Adams said they have increased police visibility in the Basseterre area, with a special foot patrol unit comprised of local law enforcement and RSS personnel.

ACP Adams said the addition of the RSS forces permits law enforcement personnel to have a 24-hour law enforcement presence in a number of communities over a longer period of time. For instance, there is now 24-hour presence of soldiers of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) in the St. Johnston’s Village and McKnight areas.

“We also have 24-hour police coverage in Newtown and Taylor’s Village, as well as increased police visibility in the New Road/Stapleton area,” ACP Adams said.

He said both the Anti-Gang and Tactical Units carry out daily patrols throughout rural communities of St. Kitts and Nevis.

RSS forces began arriving into the Federation on Oct. 10 and have since been supporting the efforts of local law enforcement to in maintain peace and security.

As of Oct. 27 the RSS had assisted local law enforcement to execute 105 search warrants across the Federation. These searches have resulted in the discovery of one illegal firearm, several rounds of assorted ammunition, cocaine and the arrest of several wanted individuals.