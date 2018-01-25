Police: Wayne ‘Spyer’ Chapman found

From the RSCNPF

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Wayne “Spyer” Chapman, who is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the death of Shirley Dawn Morton of Hanleys Road, is now in police custody, according to the police’s Facebook page.

Police said Chapman was found in Taylors Pasture, Gingerland, early Thursday morning. Chapman, who is diabetic, is currently receiving medical assistance.