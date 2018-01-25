Police: Wayne ‘Spyer’ Chapman found
From the RSCNPF
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Wayne “Spyer” Chapman, who is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the death of Shirley Dawn Morton of Hanleys Road, is now in police custody, according to the police’s Facebook page.
Police said Chapman was found in Taylors Pasture, Gingerland, early Thursday morning. Chapman, who is diabetic, is currently receiving medical assistance.
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force thanked everyone who contributed, in one way or another, to the apprehension of Chapman. “A strong partnership with the community is essential to crime detection,” a statement read.