Police: “We were not informed about wanted Jamaican in SKN”

From Loshaun Dixon

Police said they were unaware of a Jamaican man’s wanted status or him being present in St. Kitts and Nevis since January after the man was apprehended in Antigua Friday.

Fitzroy Andre Coore, a 23-year-old national of Jamaica, arrived Jan. 18 to St. Kitts on a flight from Antigua and according to a police statement at the time of entry, he was not flagged as a wanted person.

The police statement read as follows: “It has been brought to the attention of the Chief Immigration Officer and the Police High Command that a Jamaican national, who was wanted in his country for criminal acts committed there, was arrested in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, May 11, 2018. We also learned that he was apprehended after disembarking a flight from St. Kitts during a joint operation between the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and Immigration Officials at the V.C. Bird International Airport, Antigua.

“Our investigations so far have revealed that the individual in question, Fitzroy Andre Coore, a 23-year-old national of Jamaica, arrived in St. Kitts on a flight from Antigua on January 18, 2018. At the time of entry he was not flagged in our system as a wanted person, there was nothing to indicate that our Jamaican counterparts were seeking his arrest and he was in possession of a return ticket to Antigua.”

The release stated that as a CARICOM citizen and in accordance with the Revised Treaty of Chagaramus, he was granted permission to stay for up to six months. “Further enquires [sic] have also revealed that it was not until April that the authorities in Antigua and Barbuda were notified of his status and they were put on watch. Notwithstanding this update, the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis were still not notified of this development.”

Coore departed St. Kitts May 11 for Antigua and because of the information the authorities there received, they were prepared to arrest Coore once he disembarked the aircraft.

“The Chief Immigration Officer and the Police High Command would like to make it very clear that at no point in time prior to, or during his stay in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, was any information passed on to our Immigration Authorities or other Law Enforcement agencies in St. Kitts and Nevis from any regional or international institution with regards to him being wanted in Jamaica,” the release stated.

However, they noted that they consider regional cooperation on border security and other security related matters integral to ensuring that the perpetrators of crime do not find refuge in any other territory. “Such cooperation is of paramount importance in creating safe communities and ensuring that justice is served across the region,” the release added.