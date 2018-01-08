Press secretary: Beware of false prime minister sites

From Valenica Grant, press secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris

It has come to the attention of the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, that a fake Facebook account is appropriating his image and name to prey on well-meaning individuals and lure them into bogus schemes.

Prime Minister Harris roundly condemns such fraudulent actions and his communication team has alerted Facebook, as well as the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in an attempt to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I cherish the opportunity to engage in direct dialogue with the public, so it is disappointing and disheartening that illicit actors are stopping at nothing to make a financial gain by impersonating me and other public officials,” Harris said “Please beware of these online scams. If something doesn’t look or feel right, please report it to the relevant authorities.”

Prime Minister Harris’ official Facebook and Twitter pages are located at https://www.facebook.com/pmharriskn/ and https://twitter.com/pmharriskn. His Facebook page can be easily identified by noticing Facebook’s verified page image with a white check mark contained in a blue circle right next to his name, which appears just above “@pmharriskn.”

Please report all other accounts said to belong to Prime Minister Harris to Facebook and Twitter. Report a fake Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/help/306643639690823?helpref=related. Report a Twitter account for impersonation at https://help.twitter.com/forms/impersonation.

In addition to the steps outlined above, please contact the press secretary at pmpress@gov.kn to report an account that is being falsely operated under the name of Prime Minister Harris.