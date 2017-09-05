Prime Minister Harris to update nation on hurricane threat

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Following last night’s address to the nation by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, on the imminent threat of Hurricane Irma on the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, he will further update the nation today.

Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane, packing winds up to 180 miles per hour. It is considered an extremely dangerous storm and all residents and citizens are urged to take this hurricane seriously and adequately prepare for its impact this evening and continuing on Wednesday.

The times that the prime minister’s address will be carried on state owned television ZIZ (Channel 5) and radio (96 FM) today at 4 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 6 p.m.; 7 p.m.; and 8 p.m.