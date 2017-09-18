Prime minister to speak to nation about hurricane

By Valencia Grant, Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris is scheduled to address the nation today as the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for Hurricane Maria. With maximum sustained winds near 120 miles per hour, Maria is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As at 11 a.m. today, the National Hurricane Center based in Miami, Fla., reported that Hurricane Maria had rapidly intensified into a major hurricane, with the eye expected to move through the Leeward Islands late this afternoon or this evening. “Additional rapid strengthening” is forecast during the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center also reported.

A hurricane warning is in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis, meaning that “hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area” and “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Please stay tuned to the Observer’s website and ZIZ TV and Radio for information concerning when Prime Minister Harris’ address will be aired today.

Residents and visitors should also keep monitoring the advisories on the progress of Hurricane Maria. As Prime Minister Harris stated on national radio Sept. 6 during his initial observations following the passage of Hurricane Irma, the public’s cooperation is essential and greatly appreciated by the St. Kitts-Nevis authorities.

Harris noted then that, “In essence, our people as a whole responded well to all of the advisories and information presented to them for their own safety and security. This high level of responsiveness helped to mitigate what could have been a catastrophe.”