Rainbands from Maria now on VIs, Puerto Rico [News Update]

Hurricane Maria Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

300 PM AST Tue Sep 19 2017

...300 PM AST POSITION UPDATE...

...RAINBANDS FROM POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC MARIA NOW MOVING OVER THE

VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO...

St. Eustatius recently reported a sustained wind of 36 mph (57 km/h)

and a wind gust of 53 mph (85 km/h). A weather station located on

the eastern part of St. Croix at Cotton Valley recently reported a

wind gust of 48 mph (77 km/h).

SUMMARY OF 300 PM AST...1900 UTC...INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.7N 63.7W

ABOUT 100 MI...160 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

ABOUT 195 MI...315 KM SE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...165 MPH...265 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...920 MB...27.17 INCHES

Forecaster Brennan

