CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced scholarship offers from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Individuals interested in higher college education (bachelors, master/doctoral) can apply for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) or International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) scholarship programmes.

The programmes cover a variety of fields such as, Business, Management, Agriculture, Mandarin Chinese, Engineering, Technology and Nursing. Applicants also have quite a variety of universities for their individual preference.

To research and decide on which programme to apply for please refer to the following links:

Internatonal Cooperation and Decvelopment Fund (ICDF)

http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12507&CtNode=30318&mp=2

http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en/cp.aspx?n=A5C28AD214C3FD7C

https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx

Scholarship Benefits:

Airfare; housing; tuition fees; credit fees; insurance; textbook costs; and allowance.

General Application Guidelines:

 Application must be made to the preferred university and the Taiwan Embassy in St. Kitts. The university will present a permission slip, which must be included with the embassy’s application.

 PLEASE NOTE: Each applicant can ONLY apply for one programme at a time, either ICDF or MOFA.

 Applicants are advised to complete a medical test after their application has been approved.

 The completed application form must be accompanied with an original passport and education certificates as well as two copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-off).

 Applications for ICDF must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by March 4th, 2019. However, MOFA applications must be received by March 18th, 2019. Deadlines on other notifications will outline dates March 16/March 31; these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy not Human Resources. Therefore, all applications received after March 4/18 will be refused.

For further guidance (application information, eligibility etc.) kindly refer to the attached documents and/or contact the following persons:

Roger Woodley

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts Tel. No.: 467-1110

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Daniel kou

Taiwan Embassy

Victoria Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel. No.: 465-2421