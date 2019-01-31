BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Santo Domingo wishes to inform the general public of the process to obtain Turkish Electronic visas (e-visas) for ordinary passports.

It has been brought to the attention of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey that there are fraudulent websites on the internet, which look quite similar to the official website.

They claim to issue Turkish e-visas, or to offer visa services. Their purpose is to defraud the public into buying alleged visas, that fail after service payment, or issue false visas, which have no validity.

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey indicates that the only official means of obtaining a Turkish e-visa is through their website www.evisa.gov.tr.