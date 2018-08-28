BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An investigation into the circumstances involving a person who was shot and injured while in Police custody is currently underway.

During the morning on Aug. 24, Samari Webbe, also known as “Storm,” the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) took Webbe into custody for questioning in relation to an ongoing search operation for a wanted man, Vincent Taylor.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that during the questioning, one of the officers turned to speak with a second officer and Webb rushed towards that officer and grabbed his firearm in an attempt to take it away. A struggle ensued and Webbe was shot in the shoulder. The officers rushed Webbe to the JNF Hospital for medical attention. He is ow at the hospital receiving treatment.

The RSCNPF Forensic Services Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit both visited and processed the scene and carried out enquiries.

A parallel investigation will be done by the RSCNPF Office of Professional Standards — the unit responsible for overseeing investigations into all reports involving Police Officers.