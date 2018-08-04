Basseterre, St. Kitts — It is procedural for the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to implement an operations plan for all major events in the Federation, Culturama included.

During Culturama, RSCNPF provided the following advice to avoid conflicts, as part of the Culturama 44 security plan the police will follow, implement and enforce the following procedures:

• No weapons of any kind will be permitted at any of the shows – only members of the security forces will be allowed to have their firearms on the grounds at events;

• All drinks must be served in plastic cups/glasses;

• Masks will be only permitted to revellers registered to participate in the parade of troops and no masks or items used to cover the face will be permitted after 6 pm;

• Vehicles that are illegally parked will be ticketed and towed at the expense of the driver or owner;

• Street jamming with the bands will be allowed up to 8 pm;

• J’ouvert will end at 12 pm;

• Persons who consume alcohol at any event are asked to have a designated driver;

• Bands will not be permitted to play outside of the designated route.

RSCNPF expects Culturama participants to fully cooperate with the above guidelines.

Executing the operation plan for Culturama 44 meant increasing patrols, vehicle check points, stop-and-search exercises and suspending certain duties to allow more officers to be on the ground during the festivities, among other things.

RSCNPF will ensure that it keeps communities safe effectively, combining new technology, such as the use of closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) with known traditional community watch programmes, are absolutely necessary.

As a result, RSCNPF appeals to the public to help it by reporting suspicious activity or giving information related to a crime to your nearest police station or to a police officer that you trust.

RSCNPF’s wants to keep the criminals either out of our communities or behind bars. It has successfully managed to see a decrease in certain categories of crime and that was as a result of the implementation of the Six-Point Plan of Action to Reduce Crime and Violence in the Federation, the Police Strategic Plan and your help.