Basseterre, St. Kitts — Below is a report of arrests, convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for the period of July 31-August 10, 2018.

ARRESTS AND BAIL:

Arrested: Rasheida Peters of Lodge Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny.

Arrested/bailed: Shenard Nicholas of Ponds Extension was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving Without Insurance and Driving Without a Valid and Unexpired License. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 7.

Arrested: Rashieda Peters of Lodge Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting which was committed on Aug. 6 at Fort Street.

Arrested: Jahdey Hanley of Fothergills was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without Insurance.

Arrested: Richard Taylor of Hermitage Extension was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failing to Provide a Blood Specimen and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Arrested: Henry Rogers of Conaree Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Obstruction Under The Drug Act and Refusing to Give Name.

Arrested: Albert Crawford of Conaree, who was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Battery, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3 with the condition that he is not to threaten, harass or interfere with the complainant.

Arrested: Nalberto Pie of Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Possession of Cocaine and Possession with the Intent to Supply.

Arrested: Karim Lowry of Main Street, Tabernacle was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Wounding.

Arrested: Leon Samuel of Ponds Extension, Newtown, was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Housebreaking and Larceny committed on July 30 and 31, respectively.

Arrested: Ismaeal James of Mansion Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Larceny committed on Aug. at Rams Cash and Carry, Bird Rock.

Arrested/Bailed: Vaughn Anslyn of Ramsbury, Nevis was charged for the offence of Possession of Firearm. He was granted bail in the sum of $37,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3 with the following bail conditions: 1) he is to surrender his passport; 2) he is to report to the Charlestown Police Station every Wednesday between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and 3) he is not to leave the Federation without the consent of the court.

Arrested/Bailed: Kenrick Thomas, alias Gold Eye, of Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Unlawful Possession of Coconuts and Carrying Abroad an Offensive Weapon to with a meat chopper which was committed on Aug. 6. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Aug. 13.

Arrested/Bailed: Ramario Bailey of Keys Extension, a native of Jamaica who resides at Keys Extension was charged for the offence of Unlawful Communication committed between July 26-27, was granted bail in the sum $10,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Court on Aug. 20 with the following bail conditions: 1) the defendant is to surrender his passport; 2) the defendant is to report to the Basseterre Police Station every day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and 3) the defendant is to stay away from the virtual complainant.

Arrested/Bailed: Tumul Nisbett of Newtown was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Aug. 14.

Arrested/Bailed: Javia Daniel of Saddlers was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis. He was granted bail in the sum of $15,000 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Sept. 3.

Arrested/Bailed: Zeia Charles of Sun Crest, Bird Rock was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting which was committed on Aug. 6 at Fort Street. She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3.

Arrested/Bailed: Franz Charles of Sun Crest, Bird Rock was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting and Obstruction which were committed on Aug. 6. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3.

Arrested/Bailed: Elesia Norford of Upper Shaw Avenue was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction which were committed on Aug. 6. She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3.

Arrested/Bailed: Victor Junior Harris of McKnight, Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without Insurance, Driving Without a and Unexpired Driver’s License and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court on Aug. 13.

Bailed: Shawn Rogers, alias 5 Pac, of Conaree, who was charged for the offences of Obstruction Under the Drug Act and Refusing to Give Name, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Sept. 3.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In matters at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court, presided over by His Honour Reynold Benjmain, the following were reported:

– Shelisa Hanley of Shadwell Estate was convicted and fined $500 to be paid in one month or, in default, serve 14 days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Due Care and Attention.

– Leon Kelly of Body’s Village was convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve 14 days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Due Care and Attention. He was also convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Comply With no Parking.

– Kadeem Harris of Lodge Extension was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve one day in prison for the offence of Driving With Tinted Windows.

– Clive Lake of Main Street, Half Way Tree was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Andy Martin of Stapleton Village was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Kirth Percival of Ottleys Village was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Devon Farrell of Sandy Point was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Kevrone Phipps of Fort Thomas Road was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Jason Nicholls of Sprott Street was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Zamfir Taylors of Parsons Village was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without a Valid and Unexpired Licence;

– Anthony Evelyn of Cresent Street, Bird Rock was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Failing to Display Licence Sticker.

– Lester Davis of Walwyn Avenue, Buckley’s was convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Comply With the Direction Given by Traffic Sign.

– Franklyn Charles of #32 Gillards Meadows was convicted and fined $200 to be paid in seven days or, in default, serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving With Tinted Windows.

– Steadroy Delaney of Upper College Street Ghaut was convicted and fined $150 to be paid in seven days or, in default, serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Comply With the Direction Given by Traffic Sign.

– Unique Jenkins of Sprott Street was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Durell Fergus of Blue Bell Alley, Ottleys was convicted and fined $200 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Driving Without Seatbelt.

– Anthony Barzey was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Failing to Comply With Direction Given by Traffic Sign.

– Khushpal Singh of North Pelican Drive, Bird Rock was convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Comply with Direction Given by Traffic Sign.

– Jeanne Edwards of Heron Street, Bird Rock was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Driving Without Light to Illuminate Number Plate.

– Brent Carty of Middle Island was convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Display Vehicle Licence Sticker.

– Janice Cordell of Molineaux was convicted and fined $150 to be paid forthwith or serve five days in prison for the offence of Failing to Comply With Traffic Sign.

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: Officers from the Special Services Unit (S.S.U.) reported that they uprooted 53 marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to five feet in height and 70 marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to five feet in height in two separate areas in St. Peters.

Officers from the Cayon Police Station reported that 21 mature cannabis plants were uprooted in the Cabbage Tree area.

Officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit and Soldiers of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force reported that they uprooted 15 marijuana plants ranging from three feet to five feet in height from the Verchilds area.

Officers from the Anti-Gang Task Force and Soldiers of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force reported that they searched two empty lots of land at Molineaux where 21 plants suspected to be cannabis, which ranged from seedlings to about four feet in height, were found growing in flower pots. Thirty marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to four feet in height were also found growing on a plot of land in pots at Upper Bourryeaux Extension. They were taken into police custody.

Officers from the District ‘B’ reported that they uprooted 1,585 marijuana plants in the Saddlers Mountain area. They also took one individual, who was present at the time, into custody.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed several search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Central Street, Irish Town, Upper Sheer Lane, Mad House Alley, Upper Market Street, Cox Village, Boyd’s Village, Sandy Point and West Form.

Abandoned Properties: Police continued to execute searches of abandoned properties and empty lots. Most recently, searches were done in the following areas: Hamilton Street (Cayon), Durant Avenue, Wades Garden, St. Peters, Tabernacle, Upper Cayon, Rawlins village, Upper Monkey Hill, Trafalgar Village, Conaree, Molineaux, Phillips Village, Upper Bourryeaux, Bath Village, Nevis Street, Farm Site (Sandy Point) and Temple Alley.