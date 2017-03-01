Sandy Piont Woman Shot in Hand

Basseterre, St. Kitts– Early this morning in Sandy Point, Jacqueline Buchanan suffered a gun shot wound to her arm when a car with her and her son was shot at shortly after 7:00 am in Farmsite Sandy Point.

Jacqueline Buchanan and her son Kassim Buchanan were travelling in a car when unknown assailant in a mask opened fire on their vehicle leaving the mother with a wound in her arm and was transported to the JNF Hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the shooting incident.

