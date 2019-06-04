A woman in the Sandy Point area was the victim of a sexual assault and an armed robbery that took place in her home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

“Investigations so far have revealed that on Tuesday morning at about 3:00 a.m., three armed persons entered the home of the victim, took her personal items and sexually assaulted her. The assailants then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,” according to a police statement.

Police are investigating the attack and have asked the public for information leading to the apprehending of the alleged attackers.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Sandy Point Police Station at 465-6261, the nearest Police Station or by calling the crime hotline at 707.