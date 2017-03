Basseterre, St. Kitts– A Sandy Point woman lost her life on Tuesday evening after a fire at her home in Farmsite Sandy Point.

The female identified as Hyacinth Williams was killed after her home shared with partner Vance Browne caught a fire from a candle in their bedroom.

After successfully extinguishing the fore the officers of the Fire and Rescue services found Williams’ lifeless body amongst the charred ruins of her home.

The police and fire and rescue are investigating the incident.